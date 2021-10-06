Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Apollo Investment worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

