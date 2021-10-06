Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

