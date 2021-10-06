Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $760.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $832.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

