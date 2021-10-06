Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 20,997 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

