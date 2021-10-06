Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 880 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

