Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 314 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,604. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.