Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 529 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,218. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $945.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.