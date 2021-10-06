CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

CommScope stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 208,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

