Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $80.89. 3,314,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,284,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.