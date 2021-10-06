Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

ML has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €150.88 ($177.50).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML traded up €3.95 ($4.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €135.95 ($159.94). 510,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €131.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.