Comparing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HyreCar $25.23 million 6.90 -$15.22 million ($0.63) -12.98

Hertz Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A HyreCar -78.44% -265.65% -105.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hertz Global and HyreCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 1 2 0 2.67

HyreCar has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.16%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

