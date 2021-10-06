Comparing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.9% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for comScore and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.87 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.66 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats comScore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

