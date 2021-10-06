Compound Price Hits $302.39 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $216.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $302.39 or 0.00547976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

