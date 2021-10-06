Comtech Telecommunications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 938% compared to the typical volume of 377 call options.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 17,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The company has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.