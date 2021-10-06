Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

CAG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 2,792,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,166. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

