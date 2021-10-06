Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 3.1%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.00. 5,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,210,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

