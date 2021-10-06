Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

CFMS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,942. The stock has a market cap of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

