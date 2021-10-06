Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) & Its Competitors

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 237 1071 3168 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.65%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 31.63%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 49.90 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $665.00 million 10.74

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

