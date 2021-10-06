Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,669,460. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

