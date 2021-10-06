Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 45.0% in September

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 507,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 1,010,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,726. The company has a market cap of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

