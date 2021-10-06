Cowen Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $283.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $297.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.17.
NYSE FDX traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.85. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
