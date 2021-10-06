Cowen Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $283.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $297.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.17.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.85. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

