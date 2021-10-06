Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 158,394 VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VEREIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 273,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

