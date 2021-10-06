Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 967 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 967 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 218,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, reaching $451.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.25 and its 200-day moving average is $405.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

