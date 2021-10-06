Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,482. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

