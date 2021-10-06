Crabel Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Coherent comprises approximately 1.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,910. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.