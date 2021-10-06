Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 231,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 43,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.