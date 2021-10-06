Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.98. 108,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

