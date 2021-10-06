Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,073. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

