Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

CIK opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.