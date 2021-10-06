Credit Suisse Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €35.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

