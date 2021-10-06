Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEGF. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.71. 110,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

