CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $37,270,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

