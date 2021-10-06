Critical Review: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.35 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -93.84

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $80.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Brookfield Renewable on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

