Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,910 shares of company stock worth $7,099,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

