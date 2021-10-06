CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 723,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CURO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 128,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,704. The stock has a market cap of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.