CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 123.1% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 75.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and $25,046.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 123.1% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00108488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00414420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00014024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038915 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025799 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,409,328 coins and its circulating supply is 147,409,328 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

