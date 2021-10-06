Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 8.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. 11,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,395,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,008,000 after purchasing an additional 559,007 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after purchasing an additional 553,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 38.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 918,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 253,588 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

