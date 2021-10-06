David A. Duffield Sells 298,688 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

