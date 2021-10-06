David M. Mcguire Sells 2,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

