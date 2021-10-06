DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DDMX stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDMX. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.