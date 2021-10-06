Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 5,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

