Deeper Network Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and $5.11 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

