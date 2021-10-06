DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $80,025.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00130383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.66 or 0.99976191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.06 or 0.06466568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,688,131 coins and its circulating supply is 50,147,889 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

