Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

