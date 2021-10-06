Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.