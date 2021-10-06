Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 78.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 318,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,567,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

