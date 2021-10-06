Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.71 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

