Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 1,826.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

