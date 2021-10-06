Deutsche Bank AG Sells 902,487 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

