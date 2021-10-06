Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY opened at $14.97 on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.